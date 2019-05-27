Holiday dates guess keeps travel planners busy

MUSCAT, May 27 – All eyes are now on the announcement of holiday dates for Eid al Fitr, which is expected in the coming days. Workplaces across the country are buzz with speculations on the number of holidays likely to be declared this time. With summer holidays for many community schools starting from the end of this week, Indian expatriates have clubbed annual vacations with Eid holidays. Omanis, in general, are known to spend their outbound summer vacations after Ramadhan and even Eid.

“Expatriates who plan their annual vacations well in advance had booked tickets as per the tentative Eid holiday dates. So flights to the Indian subcontinent are expected to operate to full capacity during this period with hardly any price advantage to the passengers,” said a travel operator. For the rest of the outbound travellers, Europe is the popular destination due to moderate weather conditions. “We are getting travel inquiries for both West and East European countries with some of the popular destinations directly served by airlines from Oman,” sources associated with embassies of these countries said.

“The problem is that it is difficult to get visas for Western Europe at the last moment, especially if you have not travelled before. While visa to countries like Thailand, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey and Kenya are much easy through their online services,” said an executive at one of the National Travel and Tourism branches. Within Oman, Salalah is the go-to destination with the start of khareef season from the third week of June.