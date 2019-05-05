HM’s Trust Fund aid for seven research projects

MUSCAT: The seven projects selected for funding by His Majesty’s Trust Fund for the year 2019 has been announced. Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies & Research, made the announcement on the 19th SQU Day, which was celebrated on Thursday.

The selected projects are the following with name of the principal investigators in brackets.

(1) The effectiveness of a proposed programme in sustainable ecotourism in developing basic education students’ knowledge, behaviour and attitudes towards the developmental dimensions of sustainable tourism in the Sultanate (Prof Abdullah Ambusaidi, Humanities Research Centre).

(2) Developing climate smart strategies for improving wheat productivity in the Sultanate (Dr Muhammad Farooq, College of Agricultural & Marine Sciences).

(3) Automatic detection and sample collection of oil spills and red tides in Omani shores using heterogeneous-cooperative unmanned vehicle systems (Dr Ahmed al Maashri, College of Engineering).

(4) Development of eco-friendly fungicides for the management of soil borne fungal diseases of vegetables in Oman (Dr Raid Abdel Jalil, College of Science).

(5) Nano-fibres from date-flesh and date-pits of low grade or un-utilized date fruits: its preparation, characterisation and functionality (Prof Mohammed Shafiur Rahman (College of Agricultural & Marine Sciences).

(6) Organic farming for improving soil quality and agricultural sustainability in Oman (Dr Rhonda R Janke, College of Agricultural & Marine Sciences).

(7) Nocturnal sleep durations, afternoon siesta and sleep disturbances in young pregnant Omani women and related outcomes (Dr Mohammed al Abri, College of Medicine & Health Sciences).

Dr Rahma al Mahrooqi said that since 2001, as many as 95 large-scale research projects addressing real-world issues in sustainable social and economic development have been carried out by SQU with the support of His Majesty’s Trust Fund.

“In 2018, six projects with a total value of RO 450,000 have been approved. As many as 119 research projects were also supported by SQU’s Internal Grants in 2018 with RO 455,437. The Deanship of Research Grant supported 23 projects with RO 66,150. Joint grant includes 4 research projects supported by SQU-United Arab Emirates University Grants for RO 53,500, and 8 projects funded by SQU-South African Universities Grants for RO 57,100. BP Oman Research Fund Programme approved RO 70,000 for two research projects. Three research projects were approved by the Omantel Research Fund Programme with a total value of RO 60,000. Five projects received External Grant funding with a total value of RO 1,143,673”, she said.

