HM the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs Office at Book Fair

MUSCAT: The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is participating for the first time in the Muscat International Book Fair with several books, including the Biography of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and some Omani archaeological sites and monuments.

Among these books are Reformer on the Throne, the State in Ibadi Thought, the Land of Frankincense, Atlas of Arial Images, the Frankincense Museum — the Sea Hall, the Frankincense Museum — the Historic Hall. — ONA

