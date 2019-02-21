Books Local 

HM the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs Office at Book Fair

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is participating for the first time in the Muscat International Book Fair with several books, including the Biography of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and some Omani archaeological sites and monuments.
Among these books are Reformer on the Throne, the State in Ibadi Thought, the Land of Frankincense, Atlas of Arial Images, the Frankincense Museum — the Sea Hall, the Frankincense Museum — the Historic Hall. — ONA

You May Also Like

No traffic cops in plain clothes: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on No traffic cops in plain clothes: ROP

Registrations open for 2019 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

Oman Observer Comments Off on Registrations open for 2019 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

Video: Exclusive with GoAir on Muscat operations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: Exclusive with GoAir on Muscat operations