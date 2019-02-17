Main Oman 

HM the Sultan receives written message from President of Egypt

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said received a written message from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The message was received by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court when he received in his office today Mohammed Ahmed Fahmi Ghoneim, appointed-ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed the good bilateral relations between the two brotherly courtiers. –ONA

 

 

