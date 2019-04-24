HM the Sultan issues six Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on Wednesday issued six Royal Decrees as follows:

Royal Decree No 26/2019 amends some provisions of the “Law on Classification of State Records and Regularization of Sanctuaries” promulgated under the Royal Decree No 118/2011.

Article (1) introduces amendments to the abovementioned “Law on Classification of State Records and Regularization of Sanctuaries”.

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts these amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publishing.

Royal Decree No 27/2019 on ‘scholarly zones’ and other specialized zones.

Article (1) states that ‘scholarly zones’ affiliated to The Research Council or any ‘scientific’ or specialized zone shall be established after the approval of the Council of Ministers. The establishments/institutions and companies operating in these zones shall enjoy exemption and incentives stated in the annex attached to this decree.

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publishing.

Royal Decree No 28/2019 ratifies Paris Accord issued in Paris on the 12th of December 2015 and signed by the Sultanate on the 22nd of April 2016 after the Accord had been presented before Oman Council.

Article (1) states that the abovementioned Paris Accord shall be ratified as per the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) instructs the departments concerned to deposit the document on ratification of the abovementioned Paris Accord in accordance with its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 29/2019 appoints members to the Oman Human Rights Commission.

Article (1) appoints the persons named below as representatives of their respective parties at Oman Human Rights Commission, as stated in Article (1) of the Annex attached to the Royal Decree No 124/2008:

Shaikh Abdullah bin Shuwain bin Amer al Hosni (as Chairman), Dr Sulaiman bin Hamad bin Saif al Alawi (as Deputy Chairman), and the following as members: Khalid bin Yahya bin Mohammed al Far’ee, Shaikh Dr Shihab bin Ahmed bin Ali al Jabri, Said bin Salim Al Shein al Nuomani, Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Mohammed al Rawahi, Sulaiman bin Abdullah bin Said al Wahaibi, Labiba bint Mohammed bin Hamad al Maawalia, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohsin al Shanfari, Ayda bint Shamis bin Zayed al Hashmia, Maimoona bint Said bin Rashid al Sulaimania, Yassir bin Said bin Hamdan al Dhuhli, Hilal bin Said bin Hamad al Shithani and Hamoud bin Salim bin Abdullah al Sunaidi.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No. 30/2019 appoints a non-resident ambassador.

Article (1) appoints Shaikh Dr Ghazi bin Said bin Abdullah Al Bahr al Rawas, Oman’s Ambassador to France, as the Sultanate’s Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary Non-resident Ambassador to Portugal.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 31/2019 on the establishment of a Court of First Instance in the Wilayat of Al Amerat.

Article (1) states that a Court of First Instance shall be established in the Wilayat of Al Amerat and the premises and scope of specialty of this court shall be specified in a decision to be issued by the Chairman of the Judiciary Administrative Affairs Council.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the 1st of October 2018. –ONA