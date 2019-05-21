HM thanked by Vietnam leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Dr Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the death of former Vietnamese president Le Duc Anh. In his cable, President Trong expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and noble feelings. He wished His Majesty good health and well-being, and the relations between the two countries further progress.

