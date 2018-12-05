HM thanked by Turkey, Tanzania

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country’s 95th Declaration of the Republic Anniversary. President Erdogan expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from Dr John Magufuli, President of Tanzania, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on the victims of the Lake Victoria ferry crash.