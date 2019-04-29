HM thanked by Tunisian leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings to him on the occasion of his country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary. In his cable, President Essebsi expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings and sincere feelings, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness, and the Omani people further progress and welfare under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

