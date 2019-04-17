HM thanked by participants

Participants at the third Oman Environment Forum 2019 sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. They expressed their utmost appreciation and gratitude to His Majesty for his Royal interest in enhancing efforts of sustainable development to conserve and develop the environment through providing successful means of environment management. The participants hope that the discussions at the forum would form a qualitative addition for plans and efforts of transformation towards green economy. They also hope that such discussions would represent a sincere translation of His Majesty’s directives in the field of conserving natural resources.

