HM thanked by participants

MUSCAT: The participants at the 16th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee of Civil Service and Administrative Development and the participants of honouring ceremony of the competencies in the GCC civil service and administrative development sectors, which were held from April 29-May 1, have sent a cable of thanks and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. In their cables, they expressed their utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty and the Government of Oman for the warm welcome and generosity which had a big effect on the success of the meeting and the honouring ceremony.

