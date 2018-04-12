HM thanked by meet delegates

MUSCAT: The Participants in the Food Safety and Municipality Conference, which was held in Muscat during April 9 to 11, have sent a cable of Thanks and Gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In their cable, they expressed their thanks and gratitude for the Sultanate’s hosting of this conference, the care and generous hospitality extended to them, which has a positive impact on the success of the conference. They valued the Sultanate’s role in encouraging scientific studies and researches, and opening wider field for the exchange of experiences. — ONA

