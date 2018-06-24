HM thanked by King of Jordan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from King Abdallah II of Jordan in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of his country’s 72nd Independence Anniversary. In his cable, King Abdallah expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s fraternal feelings that embody the deep good relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples. He affirmed his keenness on enhancing the relations in all spheres for the good of the two brotherly peoples.

