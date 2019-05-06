HM thanked by Kazakhstan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of him being sworn in as a new president for the Republic. In his cable, President Tokayev expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity. He also wished the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries further progress.

