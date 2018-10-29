HM thanked by Indian President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Ram Nath Kovind of the Republic of India in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of his country’s 72nd Independence Anniversary. In his cable, President Kovind, on behalf of the government and the friendly Indian people, expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings, stressing his keenness to enhance the existing relations binding the two friendly countries, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness.

Related