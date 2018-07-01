HM thanked by Georgia leader

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Giorgi Margvelashvili of Georgia in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, President Margvelashvili expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s sincere greetings and best wishes. He affirmed his keenness to develop the joint relations to serve interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples. The President wished the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity.

Related