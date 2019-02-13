HM thanked by forum participants

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a cable of thanks and appreciation from participants in the International Forum Science and Technology Diplomacy (IFSTD) and in the Ocean Economy and Future Technology Conference from the Foreign Ministries Science and Technology Advice Network (FMSTAN), the International Network for Government Science Advice (INGSA), the International Science Council and the World Ocean Council at the end of the conference hosted by the Sultanate from February 11 to 13. In their cable, they expressed their utmost thanks and appreciation for the Sultanate’s hosting of this international forum which brought together representatives of governments, diplomacy, business and trade, science and innovation associated with ocean economy sectors.

