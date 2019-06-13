HM thanked by Emir of Kuwait

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of the mother of Shaikh Jaber Al Mubarak al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

In his cable, Shaikh Sabah expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan’s sincere condolences and sympathies, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and protect His Majesty against all harms. — ONA

Related