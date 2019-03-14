Head stories 

HM thanked by Egypt President

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on victims of the fire that broke out at the main train station in the capital Cairo. In his cable, President Sisi expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty good health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

