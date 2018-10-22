HM thanked by Egypt President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of 6th October Anniversary. In his cable, President Sisi expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings. He pointed out that such greetings reflect the deep-rooted, distinguished and historic relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples. He hailed the Sultanate’s historic, supportive and honorary stance towards Egypt and its people, affirming that the Egyptian people do not forget these noble stances and sacrifices. He prayed to the Almighty to protect Oman, its leadership and people against all harms, grant His Majesty good health and happiness, and perpetuate the blessings of security, stability, and welfare on the Omani people.

