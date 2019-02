MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Miguel Díaz-Canel of the Council of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, President Canel expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings and best wishes to him and his country’s friendly people.

