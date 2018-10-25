HM thanked by China President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of the Annual Anniversary of the Foundation of the People’s Republic of China. In his cable, President Xi Jinping expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings. He stressed the deep relations binding the two friendly countries and the keenness on enhancing them, wishing His Majesty good health and permanent success, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

