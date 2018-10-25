Head stories 

HM thanked by China President

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of the Annual Anniversary of the Foundation of the People’s Republic of China. In his cable, President Xi Jinping expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings. He stressed the deep relations binding the two friendly countries and the keenness on enhancing them, wishing His Majesty good health and permanent success, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

You May Also Like

First day of new academic year for 500, 000 students

Oman Observer Comments Off on First day of new academic year for 500, 000 students

Tough new penalties come into force from tomorrow

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Tough new penalties come into force from tomorrow

Deepest cave in Oman found

Oman Observer Comments Off on Deepest cave in Oman found