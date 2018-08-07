HM thanked by Belgium, Turkey

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from King Philippe of Belgium in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, King Philippe expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s greetings and best wishes, wishing His Majesty good health and well-being, and the Omani people further progress. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of him being re-elected as president of the Republic. In his cable, President Erdogan expressed his utmost thanks for His Majesty’s greetings, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness, and the Omani people permanent peace and welfare.

