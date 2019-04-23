HM thanked by Bahrain, Senegal

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable to him on the death of Shaikha Aisha bint Salman al Khalifa. In his cable, King Hamad expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s fraternal condolences and sympathy, praying to the Almighty to grant His Majesty permanent health and long life, and protect His Majesty against all harms. His Majesty has received a cable of thanks from President Macky Sall of Senegal in reply to His Majesty’s cable of greetings to him on the occasion of him being re-elected for a second term. In his cable, President Sall expressed his thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s greetings. — ONA

