MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, President Aliyev expressed his utmost thanks and appreciations for His Majesty’s greetings, wishing His Majesty the Sultan good health and happiness and the Omani people permanent safety, security and welfare.

