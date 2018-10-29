Front Stories Local Oman 

HM Sultan Qaboos issues Royal Decree on International Convention

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said today issued a Royal Decree, No 27/2018, ratifying the Sultanate’s joining the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) of 14 November 1975.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned convention (Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets of 14 November 1975) in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) states the Sultanate’s reservation to the texts of clauses /2/, /3/, /4/, /5/, /6/ of Article No (57) on arbitration in the aforementioned convention.

Article (3) instructs the departments concerned to undertake necessary measures to join the above-mentioned convention in accordance with its provisions without prejudice to the Sultanate’s reservation stated in Article (2) of this decree.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

 

