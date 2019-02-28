HM Sultan Qaboos issues Royal Decree establishing National Recruitment Centre

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said today issued a Royal Decree, No 22/2019, establishing the National Recruitment Centre and promulgating its system of functioning (bylaw).

Article (1) stipulates the establishment of a centre to be named “National Recruitment Centre” to be affiliated to the Council of Ministers and to be governed by the system (bylaw) attached to this decree.

Article (2) states that the National Recruitment Centre shall have a legal identity and financial and administrative autonomy.

Article (3) stipulates that the powers, prerogatives, assets, specialisations and allocations of the Public Authority for Manpower Register shall be transferred to the National Recruitment Centre, and so shall all the specialisations of the Centre from the Ministry of Manpower.

Article (4) states that employees of the Public Authority for Manpower Register shall be transferred to the National Recruitment Centre, along with their current job status.

It is permissible to transfer any State Administrative Apparatus employees (including civil, military and security sector employees) to the National Recruitment Centre, along with their current status and in accordance with the needs and nature of the centre’s work, while at the same time liaising with the departments concerned.

Article (5) instructs all units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus (civil, military and security) and establishments of the private sector to provide the National Recruitment Centre with job vacancies, professions and positions to be occupied in coordination with the departments concerned.

Article (6) states that amendment of the attached system (bylaw) of the National Recruitment Centre shall be carried out after the approval of the Council of Ministers.

Article (7) requires the Board Chairman of the National Recruitment Centre to issue regulations and decisions necessary for the enforcement of the provisions of the attached system (bylaw). Till such regulations and decisions are issued, the current laws and systems implemented at units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus shall be applied to the National Recruitment Centre, except where otherwise stated differently in a special text in this decree or the attached system, and without prejudice to its provisions.

Article (8) cancels Royal Decree No. 98/2011 (establishing the Public Authority for Manpower Register and its system). Also, all that contradicts this decree or its attached system or contravenes its provisions shall be deemed null and void.

Article (9) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the 1st of January 2020. –ONA