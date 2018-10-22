HM Sultan Qaboos gives audience to Palestinian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said received at Bait Al Barakah this evening President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed the good fraternal relations binding the two sides, the existing cooperation between them in various spheres and means of supporting and enhancing them to serve the joint interests of the Omani and Palestinian brotherly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office, Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and Darwish bin Ismaeel al Bulushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs.

It was attended from the Palestinian side by Jibril al Rajoub, Secretary of Fatah Central Committee, Hussein al Shaikh, Minister of Civil Affairs, Maj Gen Majid Faraj, Head of the General Intelligence Service and Dr Tayseer Ali Farhat, appointed Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Sultanate. –ONA

Photos by Mohammed Mustafa