MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Filipe Nyusi of the Republic of Mozambique on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes to President Filipe and the friendly people of Mozambique.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Borut Pahor of the Republic of Slovenia on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Pahor and the friendly People of Slovenia.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the Republic of Croatia on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Grabar-Kitarovic and her country’s friendly people.

— ONA

