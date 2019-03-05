Head stories 

HM sends cables to US and Ghana

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on victims of the tornadoes that hit the State of Alabama. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Trump, families of the victims and the US friendly people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana, on the occasion of his country’s Independence anniversary.

You May Also Like

Prophet’s birthday marked

Oman Observer Comments Off on Prophet’s birthday marked

Scientists report setbacks in quest for Aids cure

Oman Observer Comments Off on Scientists report setbacks in quest for Aids cure

HM congratulates German President

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM congratulates German President