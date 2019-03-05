HM sends cables to US and Ghana

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on victims of the tornadoes that hit the State of Alabama. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Trump, families of the victims and the US friendly people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana, on the occasion of his country’s Independence anniversary.

