HM sends cables to Ukraine, Vietnam

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on the occasion of his being elected as a new president of his country. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Zelensky in leading the friendly Ukrainian people towards further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan has sent a cable of condolences to President Dr Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam on the death of Le Duc Anh, former Vietnamese president.

