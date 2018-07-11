HM sends cables to Turkey, Sao Tome

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on victims of the train derailment in northwest Turkey. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Erdogan, families of the victims and the friendly Turkish people, praying to the Almighty to grant their families patience, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Evaristo Carvalho of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

Related