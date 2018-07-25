HM sends cables to Maldives and Greece

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Abdulla Yameen of Maldives on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Yameen and the friendly people of the Maldives further progress and prosperity. His Majesty has sent a cable of condolences to President Prokopios Pavlopoulos of Greece on victims of the wildfires that swept east of the capital Athens. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Pavlopoulos.

