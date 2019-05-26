HM sends cables to Malaysia, Eritrea

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to Sultan Abdullah bin Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, on the death of former King of Malaysia Sultan Ahmad Shah. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sultan Abdullah and the friendly Malaysian people, praying to the Almighty to rest the deceased’s soul in peace and grant his family patience. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Isaias Afewerki of Eritrea, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to President Afewerki and the friendly people of Eritrea further progress and prosperity.

