HM sends cables to China, Bangladesh

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of condolences to President Xi Jinping of China, on victims of the explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Xi Jinping, families of the victims and the friendly Chinese people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

