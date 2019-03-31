HM receives written message from Sudan President

TUNIS: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan. The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, First Vice- President of Sudan, Minister of Defence, at the headquarters of the Arab Summit on Sunday.

The Sudanese First Vice- President conveyed greetings of the President of Sudan along with best wishes of permanent health, wellbeing and a long life to His Majesty, and the Omani people further progress and development. HH Sayyid Asaad asked the First Vice President of Sudan to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to the President of Sudan, and the brotherly

Sudanese people further progress and growth. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs and Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Adviser at Sayyid Asaad’s Office. — ONA

