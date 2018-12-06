HM receives thanks from Maldives president
MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of him being inaugurated as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, President Solih expressed his utmost thanks and appreciations
for His Majesty’s sincere congratulations, wishing
His Majesty good health and happiness, and the friendship and cooperation relations between
the two countries further progress. — ONA