Head stories 

HM receives thanks from Maldives president

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of him being inaugurated as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, President Solih expressed his utmost thanks and appreciations
for His Majesty’s sincere congratulations, wishing
His Majesty good health and happiness, and the friendship and cooperation relations between
the two countries further progress. — ONA

You May Also Like

FDI in Oman zooms to RO 7.02 billion

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on FDI in Oman zooms to RO 7.02 billion

Orpic marks groundbreaking of LPIC’s $688m Fahud unit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Orpic marks groundbreaking of LPIC’s $688m Fahud unit

Peace talks in Geneva struggle

Oman Observer Comments Off on Peace talks in Geneva struggle