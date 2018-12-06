HM receives thanks from Maldives president

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of Maldives in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of him being inaugurated as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, President Solih expressed his utmost thanks and appreciations

for His Majesty’s sincere congratulations, wishing

His Majesty good health and happiness, and the friendship and cooperation relations between

the two countries further progress. — ONA