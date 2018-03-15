Head stories 

HM receives thanks from Egypt leader

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received thanks from President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cable on victims of the collision incident of two trains in Al Beheira Province. President Sisi appreciated His Majesty for his sincere condolences and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty against all harms, grant him good health, happiness and success, and to perpetuate security, stability and welfare of the Omani people.

