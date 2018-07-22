HM receives Renaissance Day greetings

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of greetings from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, the 23rd of July.

The text of the cable reads as follows:

“Your Majesty Sultan Qaboos, on behalf of the honourable members of State Council, its employees and myself, it gives me pleasure to express to Your Majesty the best and sincerest greetings on the 48th Blessed Renaissance Day.

This day is a milestone in the history of this dear country and a cultural extension of its glorious history throughout ages.

With the advent of the glorious 23rd of July, it illuminated Oman with light of glory and pride towards progress and prosperity as per the far-sighted vision of Your Majesty who has made a promise and fulfilled what promised; achieving a sustainable development that covers all fields in the different parts of the Sultanate.

Your Majesty the Sultan, the Blessed Renaissance march is going head in its way with full dedication and determination to achieve its noble goals.

The Sultanate, under Your Majesty’s wise leadership, enjoys a prominent presence in all regional and international platforms.

The Sultanate has also its effective contribution to promoting values of cooperation, tolerance and peace in the world.

Your Majesty’s loyal subjects, under Your Majesty’s care, record the best epics in giving in different fields of life.

We thank Allah the Almighty for the bounties of prosperity, welfare, security and stability bestowed on our country.

We also appeal to Allah for the return of this and similar glorious occasions while Your Majesty enjoying good health, well-being and a long life, and Oman and its people permanent progress, growth, security and welfare.”

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of greetings from Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, the 23rd of July.

The text of the cable reads as follows:

“Your Majesty Sultan Qaboos, on this eternal occasion in the mind of every Omani, the glorious 23rd of July, on behalf of the members of Majlis Ash’shura, its employees and myself, I am honoured to express to Your Majesty utmost greetings, thanks and gratitude, appealing to Allah the Almighty to safeguard Your Majesty and grant you a good health, well-being and a long life.

Your Majesty the Sultan, the achievements made during the Blessed Renaissance are sources of pride for everyone living in this generous land.

These achievements reflect the great national work and efforts exerted, as well as the optimum utilisation of human and physical resources.

The Omani Shura march, whose pillars have been laid by Your Majesty, is moving ahead in the path as outlined by Your Majesty.

Majlis Ash’shura is carrying out its legislative and oversight powers and is joining hands effectively and sincerely with the wise government to serve the high interests of the nation and the citizens.

Your Majesty, in terms of the foreign policy, Your Majesty has laid strong foundations and followed a clear approach towards the political vision of the Sultanate.

Your Majesty’s wise and balanced policies have earned Oman higher ranks of security, safety and stability.

Thanks to this policy, the Sultanate, which enjoys clear and known political weight, as also enhanced its political, economic and social relations with the various sisterly and friendly countries around the world.

Your Majesty, we pledge to work with full dedication, sincerity, loyalty and obedience to Your Majesty. We appeal to Allah to bestow on Your Majesty bounties of health, happiness and a long life, and make days of the Sultanate as days of joy under Your Majesty’s wise leadership.

We appeal to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar glorious national occasions on Your Majesty for many years to come.”

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of greetings from Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, the 23rd of July.

The text of the cable reads as follows:

“Your Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, under the comprehensive Renaissance and renewed giving, the Sultanate celebrates the Blessed Renaissance Day, the 23rd of July, which has been a kickstart for glory and achievements. On this dear national occasion, it gives me and the courageous armed forced and personnel at the Ministry of Defence the pleasure to extend our sincerest greetings, appealing to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate on Your Majesty blessings of health and happiness.

Your Majesty the Sultan, since its start 48 years ago, the Blessed Omani modern Renaissance has been moving ahead with firm and carefully studied steps to achieve its noble goals guided by Your Majesty’s wise vision and thought.

Stemming from the national role of Your Majesty’s armed forces towards the Blessed Renaissance, the march has not been limited to the noble efforts to maintain the safety of this nation and its achievements, but rather to actively contribute to national development efforts and join hands with the other government authorities in this development march.

The adverse climate conditions, which affected the Sultanate during the previous period affirmed the solidity of this Blessed Renaissance and the bond among Omanis. Their interaction with this emergency event has been honourable. Your courageous armed forces have dedicated all their resources and capabilities to contain the effects of this adverse climate condition, in cooperation with other state organisations and sectors.

Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, while we celebrate this joyful occasion, we are inspired by Your Majesty’s strategic thought to handle the new stage with firm steps and achieve further progress and prosperity. We renew the pledge of obedience and loyalty to Your Majesty and will follow the steps of Your Majesty, who made great achievements for this land. We appeal to Allah the Almighty to protect Your Majesty, grant you success and perpetuate on Your Majesty blessings of good health, happiness and a long life.”

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of greetings from Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, the 23rd of July.

The text of the cable reads as follows:

“Your Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander, on behalf of personnel of the Royal Oman Police and myself, I am honoured to extend sincere greetings on the Blessed Renaissance Day, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant Your Majesty a good health and happiness, Oman and its people continuous growth and prosperity.

Your Majesty the Sultan, it is one of Allah’s blessings on Oman and its loyal people that this Renaissance since its first day helped loyal Omanis in building their nation and continuing their great history and culture.

Throughout the past years, Oman has enjoyed welfare; thanks to Your Majesty’s wise approach, which sought to bring happiness to the Omanis.

Your Majesty the Sultan, Your Majesty’s Police have been always up to the duty delegated to them. While carrying out this duty, they are guided by their instinct of love for their country and their realisation of the great efforts Your Majesty has exerted.

We Appeal to Allah the Almighty to bestow on Your Majesty blessings of health and happiness.” — ONA

