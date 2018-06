MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more cables of greetings on the occasion of Eid al Fitr from crown princes, heads of governments and senior officials of the Arab and Islamic nations.

His Majesty also received cables from the ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the other security forces, members of the State Council, members of Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions to the Sultanate, representatives of organisations, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens. They congratulated His Majesty and wished him good health and happiness and praying to Allah the Almighty to safeguard His Majesty and grant him long life. They prayed that His Majesty enjoys blessing and bounty and the Omanis further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. — ONA

Related