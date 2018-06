Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday received Eid al Fitr greetings from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of State Council; Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura; Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin bin Salim al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

