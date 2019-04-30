HM presides over Cabinet meeting

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos presided over a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Bait Al Barakah on Tuesday. At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan gave thanks and praise to the Almighty God for the bounties which He has bestowed on Oman. He greeted the Omani people on the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan. He prayed to the Almighty Allah for many happy returns of Ramadhan, along with plentiful bounties and blessings on Omani citizens, residents and the Islamic nation.

Then, His Majesty reviewed a variety of issues. On the domestic front, His Majesty expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in the Sultanate’s comprehensive development. While commending the rates of growth achieved so far, His Majesty reiterated the importance of providing a suitable climate for attracting further investments, local as well as foreign, particularly in free zones, industrial estates and economic zones, noting that such investments should take into account the need to preserve the livelihood of Omani citizens.

Upon his review of regional and international developments, His Majesty the Sultan underscored the “Sultanate’s constant stance and continuous keenness on cooperation with efforts aimed to support dialogue and understanding among countries to ensure security and stability of peoples.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan touched on a number of issues of concern to the country and citizens. He gave directives to all Institutions of the State to exert more efforts to enhance their roles in promoting the domestic development march so that it could realise its desired objectives. His Majesty wished all (parties and individuals) success in advancing the prosperity of Oman and its noble people. — ONA

