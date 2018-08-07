HM issues Royal Decree

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said today issued a Royal Decree, No 20/2018, effecting transfers and placements in the diplomatic corps.

Article (1) states that the ambassadors named below shall be transferred to the Diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

1- Dr Badr bin Mohammed bin Zahran al Hinai, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Austria.

2- Khalid bin Hashil bin Mohammed al-Maslahi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan.

Article (2) appoints ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Said bin Khalifa al Busaidi as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Japan.

Article (3) grants the title of Ambassador to the plenipotentiary ministers listed below and appoints them as ambassadors in countries as indicated here:

1- Ahmed bin Said bin Omar al Katheeri as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

2- Yusuf bin Ahmed bin Hamad al Jabri as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Austria.

3- Saif bin Hilal bin Ali al Maamari as the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. –ONA