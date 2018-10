MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from President Michel Aoun of the Lebanese Republic. The message includes an invitation to participate in the 4th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit to be held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in January 2019. The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, when he received at his office on Tuesday Gebran Bassil, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the Lebanese Republic, Envoy of the Lebanese President, who conveyed greetings and best wishes of President Aoun to His Majesty the Sultan, the government permanent success and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

On his part, HH Sayyid Asaad asked the visiting minister to convey greetings and best wishes of His Majesty the Sultan to President Aoun, the Lebanese government permanent success and the brotherly Lebanese people further progress and prosperity. Talks during the meeting dealt with the good bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and means of supporting and enhancing prospects of the existing cooperation between them. The meeting was attended by the secretary-general, the two advisers in the Office of HH Sayyid Asaad, and the Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the Sultanate. — ONA