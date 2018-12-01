HM greets UAE and Laos leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the occasion of his country’s 47th National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to the President and the friendly people of the UAE further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Bounnhang Vorachith of the Laos People’s Democratic Republic on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President and the friendly people of Laos.

Related