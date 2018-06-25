HM greets Turkey and Madagascar

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on the occasion of him being re-elected as President of the Republic for a new term. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Erdogan in leading the friendly people of Turkey towards further progress and prosperity, wishing the good relations between the two countries further progress to serve the joints interests of the friendly Omani and Turkish peoples. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Hery Rajaonarimampianina of Madagascar on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Rajaonarimampianina and the friendly people of Madagascar.

