HM greets Slovakia, Seychelles leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Zuzana Caputova of the Slovak Republic on the occasion of her being inaugurated and sworn-in as a new President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Caputova in leading the friendly Slovak people towards further progress and prosperity and the friendship relations between the two countries further progress. His Majesty has also sent a cable of greetings to President Danny Faure of the Republic of Seychelles

on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Faure and the friendly people of his country.

