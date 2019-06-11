HM greets Russia, Philippines leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the occasion of the Sovereignty Declaration Day. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to President Putin and the friendly people of Russia further progress and prosperity. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Duterte and the friendly people of his country.

Related