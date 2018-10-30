HM greets new Brazil President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Jair Bolsonaro of the Federative Republic of Brazil on the occasion of him winning the presidential elections. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of success to President Bolsonaro to achieve progress and development for the friendly Brazilian people. His Majesty the Sultan also sent a cable of greetings to Dr Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary.

Related