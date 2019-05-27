HM greets Nepal, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent cables of greetings to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal, President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, and President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their countries’ National Day. In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to the presidents of the three countries and the friendly people of their countries further progress and prosperity.

