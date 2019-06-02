HM greets Latvia and El Salvador

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to President Egils Levits of the Republic of Latvia on the occasion of him being elected as a new President of his country. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of success to President Levits to achieve further hopes and aspirations for the friendly people of Latvia, and the friendship relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity. His Majesty has sent a cable of greetings to President Nayib Bukele of the Republic of El Salvador on the occasion of him being inaugurated and sworn-in as a new President of the Republic.

Related